The Lady and the Tramp

RECOGNITIONS

Candles and shadows, whispers and echoes,

windows and mirrors, lit by the moon’s glow;

and on the card table, the hand that life dealt

you. Win or lose, living’s a gamble.

If you came from where I did, the odds are

against you. If you don’t like the odds, go

find a rainbow.

They say we have souls. Is that what the body

knows? They say life’s a dream. Ever hear

someone scream?

CONSTANT IS THE RAIN

Being and begetting, struggling and

enduring, all of it bewildering as time

passes and the church bells ring.

Like cold rain running through her

veins, the chilling feeling as Delphi

walks the ghetto streets each day,

shivering even when the sun is

blazing. While across the city

where the girls her age look so

pretty, strolling in their fashionable

clothes along the tree-lined lanes

and avenues, is where she prays

she’ll live someday, somehow,

someway.

Shadows stalk her shivering steps.

Life shifts through a freezing mist,

as gunfire crackles and sirens wail

and her fate is sealed with coffin nails.

FLESH AND BLOOD

A loaf of bread, a crown of thorns,

to make ends meet I sell my blood.

That “bank” is the only one I can make

a deposit in since the recession began.

“Take it all.” I told the blood lady the

last time I was there. “I can’t afford

to make anymore. The next time you

see me I’ll be in a morgue.”

The economic recovery is going slowly,

they tell me. Just enough jobs are created

each month to keep up with the population

growth, almost. The young and the

desperate get first dibs on the starvation

wage gigs that provide no benefits.

Old hands like me, doomed at fifty-three,

can fade from the scene. We’re just walking

dead letters, which the Republicans hope

will never be delivered to Medicare and

Social Security. A decade or so without

food or shelter or medical attention should

eliminate that budget problem.

The place in Jersey where I went to sell

my kidney got raided the day I was supposed

to get my surgery.

I need to find another body parts chop shop,

and quick.

Blood and guts are all I have left.

TAPS

Crawl for cover,

feel death’s finger

slide up your spine

as bullets fly and your

buddies die.

Think of your mother,

brother, sister, father,

lover, your Uncle Sam

who got you into this

jam fighting for your life

in Vietnam.

Tell the rosary on the beads

of sweat that run down your

face, neck. Turn a deaf ear

to the moans and groans all

around you that send shocks

through your bones.

Now you are alone, wasting

away in a back street cheap room,

shot to shit at sixty-six from all

the bad habits you picked up in

combat: drugging, boozing,

hiding from the enemy which

came to be reality.

You survived the ambush that

day and many more that came

your way.

But they made you pay.

CRACK POP BANG

Dirty rain and crack cocaine,

some in the cellar feeling for

a plump vein to puncture that

will shine an inner light on the

darkness of the ghetto night

and send a glow through the

body and soul.

“Come with me on my dream

odyssey.” Mother’s little

helper whispers. “Feel the glory

of being free from poverty and

misery, at least temporarily.

Beware, though, it will cost you

your life if you OD.”

If you could call this a life – drive-

bys and gang fights, poverty and

urban blight.

They were born into a combat zone.

More soldiers in Chi-town’s

conscripted army of the damned

would die each year than in Iraq

and Afghanistan.

“Come with me on my dream odyssey!”

At least they knew what they were

dying for. No more, no more.

DEVILS AND ANGELS

Curls of color crowd my work in progress.

They look like tear drops or rain drops or

the outlines of alarm clocks.

I squiggled one on the canvas and then kept

them going, for no reason I can fathom.

Maybe they are a code which holds

the DNA for the painting I am attempting?

A race with time? a nursery rhyme? an

ode to the sublime?

I stare at them through the smoke from my

breakfast of champions.

What’s next? Where am I going with this?

In this strange bedlam we inhabit, wedged

in between monkey and human (and being

stoned in addition) anything can happen in

my imagination.

I remember the story Henry Miller wrote

about the angel he painted when he was

loaded. I never painted an angel. Maybe

I’ll find one hiding in my canvas when I

connect the dots or tear drops or alarm clocks,

whatever is curled up?

An angel today, a devil tomorrow, nothing

unusual for an artist’s studio.

This is the sort of place one comes to ponder

good and evil and to confront that meeting

between thought and instinct, peace and

violence, greed and giving, which we all

share if we dare.

TICKET TO RIDE

The moon was gone. Black clouds closed

over the city like the lid of a coffin.

Thunder boomed and the winds picked up,

blowing through the windows of the inferno

below him like an angel’s breath, soothing

the body, not the soul. That would always

stay trapped in Hell.

Tim sat on the roof of his sweltering tenement.

He watched the tiny, hobo fires shivering by

the tracks beyond the slums, that dark jumble

of buildings falling down.

He imagined himself running along side a

freight car as the train slowed to make

its turn, grabbing a rung and climbing on,

another lost soul on a ghost train, going

nowhere, going anywhere, ghost town bound,

maybe not tonight but soon.

Staccato images of hardscrabble slum life

flash before him with the lightning,

a battle no one can win, or survive, not without

becoming more dead than alive.

“Nowhere” was better than here.

Anywhere was better than here.

Anything was better than nothing, and here

nothing was all there was for him.

SLEEPWALKING

Remnants of wreckage tangled

together, Franklin Foster wanders

the downtown streets in tatters.

Mouth open, feet dragging, pale

eyes staring, horns blaring, as he

ghosts across the busy intersections.

Franklin remembers falling, screaming,

howling in his nightmare, arms

flailing, legs kicking, clutching,

grasping, plunging. Finally he

awakened. Nothing was clear,

as Franklin slowly picked himself up

from the gutter, neither the past

nor the present, nor the future.

The future? Franklin almost remembers

a line by Shakespeare, something

about day to day in a petty pace?

Other memories emerge, shadowy,

fleetingly – faces, places. All gone

with those winds of time that life

erases. The crowds bustle past.

Like a ghost in a dream, Franklin Foster

shadows through the flow, a step

at a time, although he has nowhere

to go.

LIFE LESSONS

Dead bodies never look like the persons they’re supposed to resemble.

There’s something missing in them – no matter how you make them

up or clothe them.

Kristy’d been to her share funerals, although she was hardly eleven.

No wonder everybody’d be all shook up and crying at them, before

and after they’d be buried in their plots – despite the elaborate decorum.

Dead ain’t pretty. Sure ain’t nothin’ you’d want to be.

Sure ain’t no redemption nor salvation.

There’s a livin’ dying which is more disturbing.

She’s see’d that too, over the years, since they moved from the bayou

to Uptown Chicago, after the big storm hit them, and they had to relocate,

as her parents put it, and find shelter with their relations, when she was

hardly going on seven.

But as soon as they were hunkered in another storm struck them,

the recession; and they were as bad off as they were in Louisiana only

now there were more of them, and all turning into corpses together,

with no hope whatsoever, more dead than living.

Her spindly legs dangling from her perch on the El train’s railing,

a little hooded nonentity in her raggedy parka of faded denim, Kristy

rivets her pale blue eyes on the flow of pedestrians, streaming along

the busy street, toting their shopping bags, pocket books and purses.

It’s just like hillbilly hand fishin’, Kristy thought, wade in and snatch

a catch, run like hell and you’re survivin’.

THE MACHINE

At the factory, Ramon and me would

slit boxes, all night, on treacherous

machines. A run of long oblongs and

then a run of squares, and then the other

way around, then vice versa; to be loaded

on conveyors for the crews down the line

for printing and strapping, to pass on in

stacks to the fork lifts who hauled it all

to the trucks on the docks.

Feeding the slitters and clearing the jams

was the main challenge. The machine

settings were merely simple adjustments.

But fingers could be lost in the operations –

not exactly the job of choice for an aspiring

artist and classical guitarist.

“What you humming, amigo?” I would ask

Ramon. “Is that a new composition, or is

your stomach growling?”

“My stomach was OK, my friend, until I

saw your new painting.”

Somehow we managed to get through each

shift without being mutilated, although many

times we were both high on the stimulants

we took to keep us awake, after classes all

day. “Maybe you paint better with no fingers,

my friend? Maybe you don’t paint no worse?”

“Your music sounds like machine noise, amigo.

Can’t tell the difference.”

Ramon got killed in Vietnam. I got drafted as

well; but I was spared the danger of that big

slitter the politicians keep running to maim

and murder each generation, which they

operate so well.

